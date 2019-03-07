SAN DIEGO — We are entering one of the most fun times of the year. Summer! It is the time of the year where it's warm and the sun rises early and sets late allowing for the maximum fun time outside. Doctors want to remind you to take care of your body when outside this summer.

The first thing doctors say you should do is find the right pair of sunglasses. These accessories serve as the first line of defense against harmful UV rays, wind and sand. Sunglasses can provide clearer vision in sunlight and reduce damage to your eyes. Here are five tips from Sharp Hospital to help you find the right pair of sunglasses.

The second and perhaps most important thing to remember is sunscreen! Overexposure to the sun can lead to skin cancer, eye problems, a weakened immune system, age spots and wrinkles. It is important to not only apply the sunscreen, but also reapply every hour so you maximize your coverage. Check out these five sunscreen myths.

If you are heading to the beach this summer, remember this phrase, “stingray shuffle.” This shuffle motion will keep your lower half safe from those pesky animals. The number of stingrays actually goes up during summer because it is mating season.