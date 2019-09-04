SAN DIEGO — Dogs are incredible animals and there is a reason we call them man’s best friend, but sometimes they lash out because they are scared or uncomfortable.
This can be scary for a lot of people, but if you know the warning signs you can keep yourself much safer. Very rarely do dogs bite without giving multiple signs before, but what are they?
Kay Moore who is a registered nurse from Rady Children’s Hospital stopped by Morning Extra to give some of the warning signs parents can look for.
- Standing with a raised tail, stiff body and closed mouth
- Licking lips or rapidly flicking the tongue
- Gazing with "half-moon eyes," or when the whites of their eyes show in a half-moon shape
- Yawning when wide awake
- Tucking their tail, even if they’re wagging it — this expresses worry or fear
- The “freeze and stare” — holding the entire body and head very still with wide eyes. A bite often follows this warning sign
When it comes to children interacting with dogs, age five is usually the magic age when kids can start to understand dog’s social cues and make safe, smart choices around four-legged companions. Some key things to keep in mind include the following:
- As much as we may love to cuddle with our dogs, the feeling isn’t always mutual. Avoid kisses, laying with a dog in their personal space and especially hugs.
- Dogs don’t like hugs from kids, especially kids they don’t know.
- Dogs tend to dislike pats on the head; petting the sides of their neck is a safe alternative.
- Games such as fetch or hide-and-seek are good options, whereas engaging in something such as tug-o-war or chase may get a dog overly excited or feeling aggressive, in turn increasing bite risk.
- It’s important to let dogs be when they’re eating, drinking or chewing on a bone; if they’re ill or hurt; or if they’re behind a fence or chained in a yard.