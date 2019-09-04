SAN DIEGO — Dogs are incredible animals and there is a reason we call them man’s best friend, but sometimes they lash out because they are scared or uncomfortable.

This can be scary for a lot of people, but if you know the warning signs you can keep yourself much safer. Very rarely do dogs bite without giving multiple signs before, but what are they?

Kay Moore who is a registered nurse from Rady Children’s Hospital stopped by Morning Extra to give some of the warning signs parents can look for.

Standing with a raised tail, stiff body and closed mouth

Licking lips or rapidly flicking the tongue

Gazing with "half-moon eyes," or when the whites of their eyes show in a half-moon shape

Yawning when wide awake

Tucking their tail, even if they’re wagging it — this expresses worry or fear

The “freeze and stare” — holding the entire body and head very still with wide eyes. A bite often follows this warning sign

When it comes to children interacting with dogs, age five is usually the magic age when kids can start to understand dog’s social cues and make safe, smart choices around four-legged companions. Some key things to keep in mind include the following: