SAN DIEGO — Toast your way through the Gaslamp Quarter and enjoy some of the best food and drink San Diego has to offer.

The Toast of Gaslamp will be held on December 14 and is a self-guided holiday stroll where attendees can get 20 seasonal sips, 20 holiday-inspired bites and 11 shopping deals at local retailers.

You are encouraged to throw on an ugly holiday sweater or festive attire for a chance to win a package filled with Gaslamp Quarter goodies including gift cards and prizes from restaurants.

Tickets to the 21+ event are $25 in advance and $30 at the door. Get your tickets and more information about discounts here.