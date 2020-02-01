SAN DIEGO — 2020 is here! If one of your resolutions for the year is to be more adventurous, look no further! Travel Zoo Senior Editor Gabe Saglie joined Morning Extra to talk about their top 20 destinations for 2020.
Mendocino
- Off-the-grid destinations 2 hours north of the San Francisco Bay Area
- Nature lover’s paradise: 90+ miles of rugged coastline
- Forest bathing: with 24 state & national forests, the Japanese trend of spending mindful time in forests is becoming mainstream in Mendocino
- Wine country alternative: low-key version of Napa
- Deals: luxury oceanfront resorts to quaint cabins, inc The Beach House Inn from $69 w/breakfast
Hawaii/Maui
- The Southwest effect: first ever Hawaii flights means competitive airfare wars
- Inter-island fares: dropping to new lows in 2020
- Maui: biggest year over year savings sheds new spotlight on fave destination
- Deals: 3-night air-inclusive package from companies like Pleasant Holidays from $500/pp and promos like 5th-night-FREE from luxury resorts like the all-suite Fairmont Kea Lani
Sicily
- Italy historically ranks in the top 5 destinations Travelzoo members plan to visit annually -- Sicily is a great option for an Italian experience with fewer crowds
- With overcrowding concerns in spots like Venice, Sicily has become 2020’s top alternative
- Palermo and Noto are becoming trending destinations, best to go in 2020 before crowds arrive
- Deals: Guided luxury 5-night tours from companies like Globus from $899/pp
Curacao
- 2020’s top Caribbean alternative
- Increased airlift: more flights from United in 2020, and odds are that competitors will follow
- Sunny side up: 365 days of sunshine a year and the location is clear from hurricanes
- Deals: stays in upscale resorts like the Renaissance Curacao Resort Casino from $150/nt.
Chile
- Latin American gem: extra flights and vacation package inclusions in 2020
- Strong dollar: exchange rate against the Chilean peso at historic levels
- Eco-travel haven: niche travel to Atacama Desert, Patagonia and Andean resorts at extra savings
- Reality check: it behooves travelers to stay on top of the news of the day as social strife remains a possibility, and large cities should be reconsidered for most uninterrupted time
Other locations on the top 20 list include:
Bhutan, Japan, Kenya, Morocco, Scotland, France (not Paris), Eastern Europe (Poland, Slovakia, Romania, Hungary, Bulgaria), Scandinavia, Newfoundland, Orlando, Florida Keys, Pacific NW Wine Country, Washington DC, Blue Ridge mountain towns and Bozeman, Montana.