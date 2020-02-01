SAN DIEGO — 2020 is here! If one of your resolutions for the year is to be more adventurous, look no further! Travel Zoo Senior Editor Gabe Saglie joined Morning Extra to talk about their top 20 destinations for 2020.

Mendocino

Off-the-grid destinations 2 hours north of the San Francisco Bay Area

Nature lover’s paradise: 90+ miles of rugged coastline

Forest bathing: with 24 state & national forests, the Japanese trend of spending mindful time in forests is becoming mainstream in Mendocino

Wine country alternative: low-key version of Napa

Deals: luxury oceanfront resorts to quaint cabins, inc The Beach House Inn from $69 w/breakfast

Hawaii/Maui

The Southwest effect: first ever Hawaii flights means competitive airfare wars

Inter-island fares: dropping to new lows in 2020

Maui: biggest year over year savings sheds new spotlight on fave destination

Deals: 3-night air-inclusive package from companies like Pleasant Holidays from $500/pp and promos like 5th-night-FREE from luxury resorts like the all-suite Fairmont Kea Lani

Sicily

Italy historically ranks in the top 5 destinations Travelzoo members plan to visit annually -- Sicily is a great option for an Italian experience with fewer crowds

With overcrowding concerns in spots like Venice, Sicily has become 2020’s top alternative

Palermo and Noto are becoming trending destinations, best to go in 2020 before crowds arrive

Deals: Guided luxury 5-night tours from companies like Globus from $899/pp

Curacao

2020’s top Caribbean alternative

Increased airlift: more flights from United in 2020, and odds are that competitors will follow

Sunny side up: 365 days of sunshine a year and the location is clear from hurricanes

Deals: stays in upscale resorts like the Renaissance Curacao Resort Casino from $150/nt.

Chile

Latin American gem: extra flights and vacation package inclusions in 2020

Strong dollar: exchange rate against the Chilean peso at historic levels

Eco-travel haven: niche travel to Atacama Desert, Patagonia and Andean resorts at extra savings

Reality check: it behooves travelers to stay on top of the news of the day as social strife remains a possibility, and large cities should be reconsidered for most uninterrupted time

Other locations on the top 20 list include:

Bhutan, Japan, Kenya, Morocco, Scotland, France (not Paris), Eastern Europe (Poland, Slovakia, Romania, Hungary, Bulgaria), Scandinavia, Newfoundland, Orlando, Florida Keys, Pacific NW Wine Country, Washington DC, Blue Ridge mountain towns and Bozeman, Montana.