SAN DIEGO — It is that time of the year where kids are asking for everything under the sun, but what exactly are this year’s top toys? Editor-in-Chief from The Toy Insider, Marissa DiBartolo, joined Morning Extra to show off some of 2019’s hottest pet toys.

POUND PUPPIES (BASIC FUN)

The original Pound Puppies are back! These authentic reproductions look and feel just like everyone remembers, and they’re ready to be adopted and loved.

There are a variety of puppies to choose from, with different facial and eye expressions, ear lengths and fur colors in an updated soft material, ready for kids to snuggle and adore.

Each comes in a pet-carrier shaped package to carry the new pup home. Inside a care sheet and official adoption papers are included, so kids can give their puppy a name and write it on their tag.

Ages: 3+

MSRP: $19.99

Available: Amazon, Target, Walmart

SCRUFF-A-LUVS MY REAL RESCUE (MOOSE TOYS)

Scruff-a-Luvs My Real Rescue arrive as sad ball of matted fur, and shiver and whimper when first taken out of the box.

Once they’ve been bathed, groomed and given a little extra love, an adorable puppy or kitty will reveal itself as your loyal new best friend.

Feed them to hear them eat, pat them on the back to cure their hiccups, or hold them close to hear their heartbeat. Real Rescue has over 30 life-like features and sounds.

Ages: 4+

MSRP: $39.99

Available: all major retailers

FURREAL CUBBY THE CURIOUS BEAR (HASBRO)

furReal Cubby, the Curious Bear Interactive Plush Toy is a dream companion for kids ages 4 and up – one who’ll excitedly take part in all their adventures, and snuggle next to them at the end of day.

Cubby is a curious young cub, and is eager to be picked up and held (he hugs you back!), play peek-a-boo, and even dance from time to time. And let’s not forget snack time! Feed him his bottle or treat and he’ll make eating sounds.

He’s a chatty little bear, too – he babbles back when he’s spoken to. In nighttime mode, this cutie closes his eyes, makes sleepysounds, and plays one of four 5-minute sequences of soft music. Sweet dreams, Cubby!

With moving eyes, nose, and mouth, his face is delightfully expressive – a totally loveable cub! Includes pet, 3-in-1 accessory, and instructions.

Ages: 4+

MSRP: $99.99

Available: most major retailers

HATCHIMALS WOW (SPIN MASTER)

You’ve never hatched like this before! Introducing Hatchimals biggest surprise yet: Hatchimals WOW! Inside of the largest and first-ever re-hatchableHatchimals egg, is a Llalacorn excited to meet you!

Part unicorn, part llama, Hatchimals WOW is the first Hatchimal to express its emotions through movement – with a neck that can magically grow up to 32-inches tall or shrink down on its own, Hatchimals WOW is larger than life!

Every time you hatch the egg, Llalacorn wakes up in one of 10 surprise moods! Out-of-egg you can cuddle with her, feed her, play games or tickle her! Hatching only takes five minutes, but your Llalacorn can’t do it without you.

To hatch, tilt the egg back and forth. When you see rainbow eyes through the shell, your Llalacorn is ready to hatch – she will grow taller until she pushes the egg top off, singing “Hatchy Birthday!” With soft and fluffy fabric, a plush snout and expressive eyes, you won’t know if you’re getting a pink or purple Llalacorn until you hatch!

Discover the unique personality of your Hatchimals WOW as you play with her! Snuggle Llalacorn, and she’ll coo and shrink down to a small size; play music and she’ll grow taller belting out the high note; make her chase her confetti fruit accessory up and down; and tickle her to make her giggle and bob up and down!

When you’re ready for another hatch, place your Hatchimals WOW back into her egg to hatch again and again!

Featuring over 250 sounds and reactions, there’s so much to discover the more you play and care for your Hatchimals WOW! Bring home the ultimate Hatchimals surprise with Hatchimals WOW!

Ages: 5-7

MSRP: $79.99

Available: Amazon, Target, Walmart

MYLA THE MAGICAL UNICORN (VTECH)

This colorful robotic unicorn toy glitters with lights as she talks and sings. Touch Myla’s wand to the butterfly palette to choose a color.

Then touch the wand to her eyes, wings and horn to decorate Myla in a variety of colors.

Braid Myla’s mane, brush her tail and complete her look by adding her crown and hair clips.

Then, sing a rocking duet with Myla and her microphone. When it’s time to go solo, pull the microphone away and Myla will stop singing and continue to play music.

Every day, Myla will give your child a positive message and when they pat her back she’ll say the lucky color. A magical adventure awaits with Myla!

Ages: 4+

MSRP: $58.82

Available: Walmart, Best Buy, Amazon

TAMAGOTCHI ON (BANDAI AMERICA)

Everyone's favorite virtual reality pet is back for a new generation!

Tamagotchi On is perfect for on-the-go entertainment as well as teaching children the responsibility of caring for a pet.

With millions of different Tamagotchi characters, your My Tama will look like a combination of their mom and dad, perfect for having a personalized character of your own. Plus, on now colored-digital screens, you can decide what your character does.

Eat at home or at the restaurant, shop in the different Lands, go to the washroom, bathe, make friends, travel to different Lands, play games, and even take care of a TamaPet.

You can even connect with other Tamagotchi On devices to visit friends, give gifts, travel together and marry to build your family tree.

For more extended play, connect your device to the interactive app on mobile devices to see more unique characters, get married, play a game, meet up with friends in the app and earn ‘Gotchi’ points and other surprises to bring back to your device!

The Tamagotchi On also fits easily in pockets or bags, allowing kids to tend to their Tamagotchi wherever they go!

Ages: 6-12

MSRP: $59.99

Available: Amazon, Target, GameStop, Barnes and Noble, Books a Million, and Urban Outfitters

