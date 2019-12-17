SAN DIEGO — It is that time of the year where kids are asking for everything under the sun, but what exactly are this year’s top toys? Editor-in-Chief from The Toy Insider, Marissa DiBartolo, joined Morning Extra to show off some of 2019’s hottest pet toys.
POUND PUPPIES (BASIC FUN)
- The original Pound Puppies are back! These authentic reproductions look and feel just like everyone remembers, and they’re ready to be adopted and loved.
- There are a variety of puppies to choose from, with different facial and eye expressions, ear lengths and fur colors in an updated soft material, ready for kids to snuggle and adore.
- Each comes in a pet-carrier shaped package to carry the new pup home. Inside a care sheet and official adoption papers are included, so kids can give their puppy a name and write it on their tag.
- Ages: 3+
- MSRP: $19.99
- Available: Amazon, Target, Walmart
SCRUFF-A-LUVS MY REAL RESCUE (MOOSE TOYS)
- Scruff-a-Luvs My Real Rescue arrive as sad ball of matted fur, and shiver and whimper when first taken out of the box.
- Once they’ve been bathed, groomed and given a little extra love, an adorable puppy or kitty will reveal itself as your loyal new best friend.
- Feed them to hear them eat, pat them on the back to cure their hiccups, or hold them close to hear their heartbeat. Real Rescue has over 30 life-like features and sounds.
- Ages: 4+
- MSRP: $39.99
- Available: all major retailers
FURREAL CUBBY THE CURIOUS BEAR (HASBRO)
- furReal Cubby, the Curious Bear Interactive Plush Toy is a dream companion for kids ages 4 and up – one who’ll excitedly take part in all their adventures, and snuggle next to them at the end of day.
- Cubby is a curious young cub, and is eager to be picked up and held (he hugs you back!), play peek-a-boo, and even dance from time to time. And let’s not forget snack time! Feed him his bottle or treat and he’ll make eating sounds.
- He’s a chatty little bear, too – he babbles back when he’s spoken to. In nighttime mode, this cutie closes his eyes, makes sleepysounds, and plays one of four 5-minute sequences of soft music. Sweet dreams, Cubby!
- With moving eyes, nose, and mouth, his face is delightfully expressive – a totally loveable cub! Includes pet, 3-in-1 accessory, and instructions.
- Ages: 4+
- MSRP: $99.99
- Available: most major retailers
HATCHIMALS WOW (SPIN MASTER)
- You’ve never hatched like this before! Introducing Hatchimals biggest surprise yet: Hatchimals WOW! Inside of the largest and first-ever re-hatchableHatchimals egg, is a Llalacorn excited to meet you!
- Part unicorn, part llama, Hatchimals WOW is the first Hatchimal to express its emotions through movement – with a neck that can magically grow up to 32-inches tall or shrink down on its own, Hatchimals WOW is larger than life!
- Every time you hatch the egg, Llalacorn wakes up in one of 10 surprise moods! Out-of-egg you can cuddle with her, feed her, play games or tickle her! Hatching only takes five minutes, but your Llalacorn can’t do it without you.
- To hatch, tilt the egg back and forth. When you see rainbow eyes through the shell, your Llalacorn is ready to hatch – she will grow taller until she pushes the egg top off, singing “Hatchy Birthday!” With soft and fluffy fabric, a plush snout and expressive eyes, you won’t know if you’re getting a pink or purple Llalacorn until you hatch!
- Discover the unique personality of your Hatchimals WOW as you play with her! Snuggle Llalacorn, and she’ll coo and shrink down to a small size; play music and she’ll grow taller belting out the high note; make her chase her confetti fruit accessory up and down; and tickle her to make her giggle and bob up and down!
- When you’re ready for another hatch, place your Hatchimals WOW back into her egg to hatch again and again!
- Featuring over 250 sounds and reactions, there’s so much to discover the more you play and care for your Hatchimals WOW! Bring home the ultimate Hatchimals surprise with Hatchimals WOW!
- Ages: 5-7
- MSRP: $79.99
- Available: Amazon, Target, Walmart
MYLA THE MAGICAL UNICORN (VTECH)
- This colorful robotic unicorn toy glitters with lights as she talks and sings. Touch Myla’s wand to the butterfly palette to choose a color.
- Then touch the wand to her eyes, wings and horn to decorate Myla in a variety of colors.
- Braid Myla’s mane, brush her tail and complete her look by adding her crown and hair clips.
- Then, sing a rocking duet with Myla and her microphone. When it’s time to go solo, pull the microphone away and Myla will stop singing and continue to play music.
- Every day, Myla will give your child a positive message and when they pat her back she’ll say the lucky color. A magical adventure awaits with Myla!
- Ages: 4+
- MSRP: $58.82
- Available: Walmart, Best Buy, Amazon
TAMAGOTCHI ON (BANDAI AMERICA)
- Everyone's favorite virtual reality pet is back for a new generation!
- Tamagotchi On is perfect for on-the-go entertainment as well as teaching children the responsibility of caring for a pet.
- With millions of different Tamagotchi characters, your My Tama will look like a combination of their mom and dad, perfect for having a personalized character of your own. Plus, on now colored-digital screens, you can decide what your character does.
- Eat at home or at the restaurant, shop in the different Lands, go to the washroom, bathe, make friends, travel to different Lands, play games, and even take care of a TamaPet.
- You can even connect with other Tamagotchi On devices to visit friends, give gifts, travel together and marry to build your family tree.
- For more extended play, connect your device to the interactive app on mobile devices to see more unique characters, get married, play a game, meet up with friends in the app and earn ‘Gotchi’ points and other surprises to bring back to your device!
- The Tamagotchi On also fits easily in pockets or bags, allowing kids to tend to their Tamagotchi wherever they go!
- Ages: 6-12
- MSRP: $59.99
- Available: Amazon, Target, GameStop, Barnes and Noble, Books a Million, and Urban Outfitters
