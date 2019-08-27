Whether you want to tour Oceanside and Carlsbad by land, air or sea, there's an electric way to get from point A to point B. Ride Oside offers fat-tire scooters to get around town. Unlike dockless scooters and bikes, they can't be left anywhere and you must run through a safety course before putting the key in the ignition.

News 8's Ashley Jacobs goes for a spin live on News 8 Morning Extra to see why people say these scooters are so much fun.

Think it's something you're interested in trying? You can save $5 on your rental: rideoside.com.