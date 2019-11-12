Toys for Joy is an annual event, founded by Miles McPherson, the Senior Pastor of the Rock Church.'Toys for Joy' is in its 23rd year this Saturday at the Rock Church in Point Loma.

Every year there are thousands of parents in our community who struggle to provide a Christmas for their children. Toys for Joy offers them a way to make that possible, and you have the opportunity to be a part of it!

EVENT INFO

Toys for Joy

Sat, Dec. 14, 2019

9 a.m. - 2 p.m.

The Rock Church in Point Loma

For more information, visit www.toys-for-joy.org/donate.