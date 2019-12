SAN DIEGO — For years, Toys for Tots and the Comedy Store have teamed up to make the holiday season a little brighter.

If you bring an unwrapped, new toy to the Comedy Store in La Jolla Thursday, Dec. 12 at 8 p.m., then a Marine will wrap it and give it to a child in need.

Also, if you bring a gift, you get in for free! Sounds like a win-win! There's a two drink minimum per person.

RELATED: Toys for Tots holding annual toy drive and ride for San Diego kids