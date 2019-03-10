SAN DIEGO —

Season 13 America’s Got Talent star, Vicki Barbolak, has her own brand of “trailer nasty.”

Vicki is auctioning off a trailer brunch to benefit the Autism Tree Project Foundation, and News 8 is getting a preview of what’s on the menu. Yes, that includes cheese in a can and a wine bag. Vicky says the cause hits home because her grandson has autism.

Vicki is auctioning off tickets to the brunch at her live shows in San Diego. You can catch Vicki at the Comedy Store in La Jolla Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 4-6. For different show times and ticket information, click here.

