Katy Love aka Sharp Mommy is a lifestyle expert who's been featured on Food Network, The View and media markets across the U.S., including Chicago, Dallas, Denver and New York City. As a mother of five, she and her husband have perfected family travel and shares must-haves/ packing hacks:

By-passing airport security with Clear. It's $149 a year for one person and all kids under 18 are free. Plus you can add a spouse for just $50. If you fly a couple of times a year, it's worth it!

Water bottles

Save money by packing reusable water bottles. Airports and family destinations all have filling stations now.

Ebags

Ebags is a lifesaver for packing up a family. Using the 3.5 million reviews on ebags.com, they have created their own line of luggage and accessories that meets every need. I love their Packing Cubes. Not only do they act like a vacuum seal to pack way more into a little space, they also come in many colors, every kid can have their own color and it makes it fun to arrive at your hotel and unpack. They have suitcases to fit every need, soft side and hard side, virtually indestructible and so affordable.

Kindle / Amazon Fires.

These are my lifesavers for kids. We can load them up with kid-friendly books, games and movies. Kids can enjoy them whether or not they have wi-fi. www.amazon.com/Amazon-Fire-Tablet

Powder Sunscreen

Moms! Take care of yourself while you travel! Your dermatologist is begging you to use sunscreen. This Colorscience powder sunscreen makes it easy to reapply on the go, especially the masks from Masktini. All in travel sizes for tossing in your carryon - these masks can give you a spa-like refresher even if you only lock yourself in the bathroom for 5 minutes! Perfect for recovering after a day in the sun.

Technology

Before you get on the plane, make sure to download your airline's on all devices. This will ensure everyone can enjoy the free, in-flight entertainment. Because once you are on that plane, it's too late!

Hotel

If you're willing to be a little spontaneous, you can book your hotel within a few days of your trip on Hotel Tonight. You can save more than half off prices on Expedia or Hotels.com.

Food

Traveling is all about the food! But we can't always get a table for seven on a whim. So make all of our reservations on Open Table in advance of the trip. This gives you all something to look forward to and provides some structure for the day.

City's Events

No matter where you decide to travel to, check the city's website and community pages to see what's happening in the city. Free movie nights or free concerts in the park, half-price museum days and special events.

Family Escapes

Some great affordable family escapes right now: Seattle, Denver, Salt Lake City have reasonable flights for a family getaway before school starts! Fly to Denver or Salt Lake and rent a car to explore the nearby mountain towns like Park City in Utah. Or Breckenridge and Vail in Colorado. They all have tons of fun family summer activities going on.