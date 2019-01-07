Watch the story of Bunji, the sea turtle from a hatchling into adulthood as she swims thousands of miles, meets incredible creatures and has some really wild encounters. She will eventually migrate, with mysterious precision, back to the very beach where she was born to lay her own eggs—the foundation of the next generation.

Narrated by Academy Award-winning actor Russell Crowe,Turtle Odyssey premieres in the Heikoff Giant Dome Theater on Friday, July 5, 2019.

Tickets for public screenings are on sale now at the Fleet's ticket counter and at www.fleetscience.org.