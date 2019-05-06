VISTA, Calif. — The Vista Art Foundation is organizing a unique show that will be open to the public. The Alley Art Festival will be held in downtown Vista and will feature an inclusive art festival; diverse in opportunities to showcase artworks and connect through creativity.

The event will be held in downtown Vista on Sunday, June 9.

Some of the activities will include:

ARTIST MARKET - A diverse collection of local artisans showcasing their works for sale in the largest one day artist market in Vista.

SHARPIE CAR - Contribute to this interactive art piece and turn a full size car into a work of art.

THE ALLEY PARADE - Kick off the festival with a parade

to celebrate all the alley cats out there.

BEFORE I DIE WALL - What’s on your bucket list? Well, here you can document it. Put it on the board and let the world know.... Start dreaming now.

POP ART BLOCK PARTY - Take a step back in time and explore pop art and Neo-Expressionism culture of the 80's. Participate in games and an interactive educational experience.

POETRY SLAM - Are you a spoken word artist or poet? Then sign up for the alley art festival POETRY SLAM. ORIGINAL WORKS ONLY. No props, costumes, or music. Each poem needs to be roughly 3 minutes long with a 10 second grace period. Signup at Information booth (First come first serve).

BIG A$$ ART SHOW - An Exhibition of art that will make you step back and say, “woah, thats big.”

Little A$$ ART SHOW - An Exhibition of art that will make you lean in and say, “woah, thats tiny.”

BUTTON MAKING - Be your artistic self and fill in a 2” circle with your own art and presto! make it into a button to wear! Help your kids make their own buttons. Bring a special picture from home to make into a button.

TRASH ART - Art show sponsored by "Only losers litter" Using only found objects and repurposed materials

Tickets are needed for entrance and can be purchased here.

For more information, check out their website.