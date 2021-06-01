Shop Local - Vocabulary Boutique

Vocabulary Boutique has an array of apparel, housewares, accessories and of course, clothes! Cecelia also prides herself in supporting local artisans.

SAN DIEGO — It's hard to be put yourself out there, especially on social media, but a little authenticity can go a long way.

That's the case for Cecelia Sterling, who owns Vocabulary Boutique in Little Italy.

The stylist has been helping San Diegans dress their best for more than a decade. It's quite a feat that she's been able to keep open her Little Italy Boutique for more than 10 years. Of course, there have been ups and downs throughout the years, and it's not just the pandemic that hurt Cecelia's business.

In fact, prior to the pandemic, things weren't going that well, then add in the pandemic, and well, as you know...things got even harder.

One day Cecelia decided to make a pair of simple earrings for herself and her loyal customers...and then decided to go LIVE on Instagram.

As you saw, the outpouring of support for Cecelia and her small business--was overwhelming. Within minutes, Cecelia received shares, comments and most importantly, support for her earrings and her business.

Her live video may have ended in tears, but it also showed hope. Hope that a community could come together over something seemingly so small; a pair of earrings. But really, a symbol for these small businesses that are hanging on by a thread.

A little bit more about Cecelia. She's been a stylist in San Diego for ten years, starting her career styling costumes and props for the theater, then interiors and wardrobes. She realized her true passion was for styling people (a dream of hers since she was a child). Cecelia decided to open Vocabulary Boutique, where she says she loves building relationships and helping her customers explore and articulate their personal style with joy and confidence. And trust me, she has some CUTE stuff. I was there, I know.

Cecelia says at Vocabulary, her mission is to spread joy by creating a fun and supportive environment. She has an array of apparel, housewares, accessories and of course, clothes! She also prides herself in supporting local artisans. Oh and by the way, after that live video, Cecelia started an earring of the month club where she sends you personalized earrings just for your style! You can learn more about the earring club at her website.

Vocabulary Boutique

414 W. Cedar St.

San Diego, CA 92101