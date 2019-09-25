SAN DIEGO — Stubble, Staches, Goatees or big ol’ beards. Did you know that San Diego is the number nine ‘Most Facial Hair Friendly City in America’? To celebrate Wahl’s mobile barbershop to is coming to town to give free facial hair trims.

The Wahl mobile barbershop will pull into Gaslamp Square on Sept. 26 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. For every mustache or beard trim performed during that time, Wahl will donate $1 to support ZERO, an organization leading the fight to end prostate cancer.

In addition, Wahl will be looking for the guy with the best facial hair to represent America’s Finest City. Whoever is chosen will then compete in an online competition to determine who will be given the title of Wahl Man of the Year.

The Wahl Man of San Diego will win $500 a Limited-Edition Wahl 100th Anniversary Trimmer, and Beard Care Products and the Wahl Man of the Year will win an additional $1,000.

Wahl Tour Manager, Justin Patricoff along with stylist Joann and beard model Marco stopped by Morning Extra to talk about this fun event all for a great cause.