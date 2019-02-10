SAN DIEGO — Did you know that 1 in 4 women and 1 in 7 men are victims of domestic violence? On Saturday, October 5 you can show your support and help raise money for a great cause by wearing unique footwear.

The Walk a Mile in Their Shoes event is put on by the YWCA and raises money for Becky’s House, a safe haven for people escaping domestic violence.

Walkers are encouraged to wear any shoes that symbolize the person you wish to honor that has been affected by domestic violence.

The walk will kick off at noon at MLK Promenade Park in downtown San Diego. Get their early before the walk starts to participate in the opening ceremonies and a best-looking shoe competition. After the walk concludes, enjoy live entertainment, lunch and interactive games. Dogs are welcome too, but you are asked to clean up after them.

Register to participate in the walk, here.

The event schedule goes as follows:

11:00AM – 11:30AM: Registration and Festivities

11:30AM – 12:00PM: Opening Ceremonies

12:00 PM – 12:30PM: Walk

12:30PM – 2:00PM: Entertainment, Lunch and Festivities

RELATED: Walk a Mile in Their Shoes

YWCA of San Diego County Hurry! Only one week left to register for . Enjoy live music by Walk a Mile In Their Shoes... 2019 Mojo Jackson, lunch from Luna Grill, awesome raffle prizes, a silent auction, games, and much more on Saturday, October 5 >>> https://bit.ly/WalkAMileSD

KFMB / Walk a Mile in Their Shoes