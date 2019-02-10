SAN DIEGO — Did you know that 1 in 4 women and 1 in 7 men are victims of domestic violence? On Saturday, October 5 you can show your support and help raise money for a great cause by wearing unique footwear.
The Walk a Mile in Their Shoes event is put on by the YWCA and raises money for Becky’s House, a safe haven for people escaping domestic violence.
Walkers are encouraged to wear any shoes that symbolize the person you wish to honor that has been affected by domestic violence.
The walk will kick off at noon at MLK Promenade Park in downtown San Diego. Get their early before the walk starts to participate in the opening ceremonies and a best-looking shoe competition. After the walk concludes, enjoy live entertainment, lunch and interactive games. Dogs are welcome too, but you are asked to clean up after them.
The event schedule goes as follows:
11:00AM – 11:30AM: Registration and Festivities
11:30AM – 12:00PM: Opening Ceremonies
12:00 PM – 12:30PM: Walk
12:30PM – 2:00PM: Entertainment, Lunch and Festivities
