SAN DIEGO — Did you know that it is Walrus Awareness Week? SeaWorld is celebrating our Pacific walruses and their counterparts in the Arctic. As a member of the Association of Zoos and Aquarium’s Walrus Conservation Consortium, SeaWorld has joined other accredited zoos and aquariums committed to offering educational walrus experiences and raising awareness of the threats to their survival, specifically warmer temperatures and melting sea ice that impact their habitat.

Walrus Awareness Week at the park includes educational experiences that highlight all the things that make this species so unique. During SeaWorld’s “Keeper Talks,” the team at Wild Arctic share how they care for the walruses at SeaWorld and talk about the challenges the walruses face in the wild.

News 8’s Jenny Milkowski headed to SeaWorld to see what the park was doing to celebrate first hand.

