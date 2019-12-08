Forbes Contributor, Kristen Wessel, shares helpful tips to stay focused at work and some items that can help.

HOW TO BOOST YOUR PRODUCTIVITY

Limit distractions

Workspaces come with distractions, whether it’s co-worker conversations at the office or a pesky pet in your home office. Set up your workspace to limit these distractions. Find a quiet space, and avoid working in busy corridors or near areas where people gather, like the break room.

Be inspired

Don’t let cubicle life get you down. Decorate your space with things that inspire you. Build an authentic work area that feels like “you” by bringing family photos, inspirational quotes, beautiful decor, plants and more to spice up your space.

Keep it organized

It’s been suggested that a person’s physical space is indicative of their mental state. If your workspace is cluttered and messy, it’s likely that your brain is, too. Whether you have a traditional file cabinet or folders in your email, get organized with a system that works for you. Day planners are a great way to map out your goals, to-do’s and projects. Keep lists in either your planner or phone so you never have to wonder what you should be doing next.

Be comfortable

Workspaces should be comfortable. Overlooking this is a big mistake! Poor ergonomics can lead to physical pain and lost productivity. Have a comfortable chair. You spend a lot of time sitting, so make sure you get the back support you need. But sitting can make us feel tired if we do it for too long. If you can swing it, invest in a sit-to-stand desk so you have the option to stand as you work.

ITEMS TO HELP STAY FOCUSED

Archer & Olive Planners & Notebooks

With ultra thick pages, these journals and planners are primed and ready for any fountain pen, marker, or paint you want to use. It will never show through the page. Prices start around $30 and can be purchased at ArcherAndOlive.com.

Urban Originals Bag

It has two magnetized pockets as well as two internal zip closure pockets to keep you organized. Available at uobags.com and a wide variety of retailers including Nordstrom for $108.

Pixel Eyewear

Lenses also contain nanotechnology that reduce smudges and repel water and dust. For comfort, each lens has an anti-reflective coating, eliminating computer glare and reducing the stress on your eyes. Pixeleyewear.com for more information.

Woken Coffee

Never run out again with their convenient subscription service! Woken Coffee is available through Amazon, the Woken website, and goop.com.

Bollie organizer

It has one large drawer and three medium drawers that slide smoothly and hold plenty; it also has one medium flip top for other supplies. For more information, visit bolliebrand.com.