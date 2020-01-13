Spark Circus is an international team of circus performers and dancers, coming together to bring joy to refugee and migrant children on the Thai/ Burmese border. This year, they present a show called "Wee Carnie + Circus Show" that includes a trapeze act, dangerous stunts, acrobatics, juggling, good times, and a fundraising party. Their vision brings joy and healing to disadvantaged groups of children and youth through play and creative self-discovery.

For more information, visit sparkcircus.org.

EVENT INFO

Wee Carnie + Circus Show

Saturday, Jan. 18

2 p.m. - 3 p.m. Carnival Games with prizes to win

3 p.m. - 4 p.m. Includes Circus & Clown Show

Feel free to dress in your funnest carnie clothes! Bring your piggy banks and smash them to help Spark bring joy to disadvantaged youth in Thailand. All ages welcome!

For tickets, visit http://bit.ly/TrilKidsCarnie