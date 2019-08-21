SAN DIEGO — Paula Marie Jackson was living a normal life until one day in 1999 when she started feeling initial physical symptoms that compromised her vision and gait. She also started experiencing incontinence, seizure tremors and serious fatigue, which after a few incorrect diagnoses ultimately led to a Relapsing-Remitting Multiple Sclerosis diagnosis. Within a month, her health declined rapidly to where she lost her vision, hearing, ability to walk and was in bed for an average of 18 hours a day.

During this time, she developed what would later become a mind-body therapy, called Light-Induced Guided Healing Therapy or, LIGHT. Within a few months she was able to slow the progression of the debilitating symptoms she was experiencing. Its success has continued to help Jackson enjoy an active lifestyle for almost two decades now.

Now, after eight years in research, two pilot studies and a peer-reviewed paper published in a major scientific journal LIGHT is now an educational program open to the public at UC San Diego.

So, what is LIGHT and how was she able to do this?