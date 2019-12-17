SAN DIEGO — Toys are meant to be fun, but there’s nothing entertaining about a stranger using one to talk to your child. Yet researchers in the UK found toys available to buy this Christmas that might be used to do just that. Adjunct Professor of Cybersecurity at the University of San Diego, Nikolas Behar, joined Morning Extra to discuss the security issues with connected toys.

The FTC released this list to help protect your children.

Understand the smart toy’s features:

Does the toy come with a camera or microphone? What will it be recording, and will you know when the camera or microphone is on?

Does the toy let your child send emails or connect to social media accounts?

Can parents control the toy and be involved in its setup and management? What controls and options does it have? What are the default settings?

Understand what information the smart toy collects, and how it will be used: