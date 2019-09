SAN DIEGO — Walter, Michael and Kim are here to share their musical talents. You can catch them on Sunday, Sept. 22nd at Gilbert & Sullivan’s The Pirates of Penzance.

The performance is at 4:00 p.m.at All Souls Church in Point Loma located at 1475 Catalina Blvd., San Diego. 100% of the profits will be donated to the Maritime Museum of San Diego.

Adult ticket prices are $25 and student/military tickets are $15 each.Tickets and more information are available at www.bodhitreeconcerts.org