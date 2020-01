SAN DIEGO — Dr. Amanda Morris stopped by Morning Extra to share some benefits to the Whole30 diet. The idea is that you eliminate certain foods for a month, then individually add those foods back into your diet to see if you have any food sensitivities.

You can meet Morris on Saturday in North County!

Check out the "Whole30 Event and Book Giveaway" at Sprouts in Carlsbad from 10 a.m. to noon on Jan. 4.

