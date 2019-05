SAN DIEGO — Susan Holmes McKagan has been married to Guns N' Roses bassist Duff McKagan for 20 years. And as you can imagine, the supermodel, swimwear designer, and now author has some stories to tell.

Susan has published her first novel and will be signing books here in San Diego at Warwick's Books at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday night but made time to speak with Morning Extra about “The Velvet Rose.”