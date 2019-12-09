ALPINE, Calif. — San Diegans are more aware than ever that fire season now starts much earlier and lasts longer. Do you know what to do to be prepared?

SDG&E are doing their part to help the community to prepare. On Saturday, September 14 in Alpine they are holding a wildfire safety fair that will have industry experts on hand to answer questions as well as complimentary emergency kit backpacks to the first 300 attendees. The kits will include: medical-grade face masks, water pouches, bandages, flash light, duct tape, energy bar packs, toilet paper, rain poncho, whistle, light stick, and other items

CAL FIRE San Diego Captain Isaac Sanchez will talk about creating defensible space around your home to reduce fire risk. Also speaking will be Sandra Younger, a 2003 Cedar Fire survivor and author of The Fire Outside My Window. Younger works with disaster survivors and is a frequent speaker on the topic of resilience and transforming disasters into opportunities.

The fire science and climate adaptation team will discuss how the latest technologies are used to monitor extreme weather and fire conditions. They will share information about how public safety power shutoffs are used as a last resort to prevent catastrophic wildfires.

Everyone is invited to not only learn this important information, but also get some ice cream, hot dogs and enter a raffle with prizes including $250 Costco gift cards.

Morning Extra had a sample fair to show off what visitors can expect.