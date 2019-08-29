SAN DIEGO — XFLAGFOOTBALL is proud to announce the first ever all women’s flag football league in San Diego.

Michael Zimmerman, owner of the XFLAGFOOTBALL,said the league has had great success with women’s leagues in other states and they are excited to start a new league in San Diego. It is a great opportunity for women to play in an organized league and also provides great health benefits and team building in a fun, safe environment.

Teams are forming now for play to begin in September. Registration is open now and you can sign up as a team or free agent. Games will be played Saturday mornings at Rob Field.