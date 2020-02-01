Certified Personal Trainer and owner of Unbroken San Diego, Eugene Neal, share ways to keep the momentum going with your New Year resolution.

Neal shares:

Expect to change your behaviors indefinitely.

Don't fall in love with the outcome, fall in love with the process.

Publicly state your goals to keep yourself accountable.

Involve your support system.

Ditch the gimmicks.

Get help by finding a fitness professional with experience that you trust to help you sift through the information out there and devise a strategy for you.

For more information about Eugene Neal and Unbroken, visit www.unbrokensd.com. You can call (760)201-6235 or email at Services@unbrokensd.com.