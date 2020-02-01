Certified Personal Trainer and owner of Unbroken San Diego, Eugene Neal, share ways to keep the momentum going with your New Year resolution.
Neal shares:
- Expect to change your behaviors indefinitely.
- Don't fall in love with the outcome, fall in love with the process.
- Publicly state your goals to keep yourself accountable.
- Involve your support system.
- Ditch the gimmicks.
- Get help by finding a fitness professional with experience that you trust to help you sift through the information out there and devise a strategy for you.
For more information about Eugene Neal and Unbroken, visit www.unbrokensd.com. You can call (760)201-6235 or email at Services@unbrokensd.com.