SAN DIEGO — With the 2019 Coachella Music Festival coming on April 12-14 and 19-21, Stagecoach on April 26-28, and KAABOO Del Mar in September 13-15, here's your guide to get yourself music festival ready!

6 items you need in your bag:

1. Migraine Stick – Long days and loud music is a recipe for migraines, good thing you’ll be prepared with Migrastil! - Your all-natural soothing support to get ahead of the pain! Just apply a small amount at your temples, forehead and back of the neck at the first sign of pain. The Migraine Stick contains peppermint, spearmint and lavender essential oils in a coconut oil base. Don’t let a headache ruin your time when you can avoid it!

2. Recovery Stick – Recover the right way with the Santevia Recovery Stick! Simply activate the Recovery Stick by submerging it into bottle or glass. Shake or stir for 30 seconds, and within within 3-5 minutes your water will reach optimal pH and chlorine reduction . This hydrogen-rich, antioxidant water speeds muscle, skin, bone, and brain recovery. A true lifesaver when it comes to all day music festivals.

3. Patch – stop blisters from keeping you dancing the night away with patch strips! Your natural alternative to band-aids!! The ingredients are all made from natural elements with historically proven benefits that soothe symptoms and assist with wound recovery, like nasty blisters on your heels! They are plastic-free, hypoallergenic, breathable and biodegradable!! Made with 100% certified organic bamboo fibre, coconut oil, aloe vera and activated charcoal- This is the most sensitive and natural wound care on the market!

4. BWR - When walking around in the heat all day, you’ll want the softest intimates possible! b.WR isa brand based right here in San Diego and their underwear are made from bamboo which creates a super-soft feel while wicking away moisture, so you stay dry and comfy. Bamboo is also antimicrobial which means it reduces bacteria that thrives on clothing and human skin. No bacteria mean no odor!

5. Stans out Beauty Sponge -makeup blender is a makeup sponge designed to give a seamless, airbrushed finish to your complexion. The shape of the sponge was crafted to expertly apply your makeup to every crevice and surface of your face. And the best part of the StansOut Beauty Sponge? WATER IS OPTIONAL! The product was born from the notion of women on the go and it does not need to be wet to accomplishment flawless results.

6. Sunshine and glitter - What’s a festival without glitter? All that glitters is gold! Sparkle with protection using Sunshine and Glitter’s SPF 30 gold glitter sunscreen. Using only the highest quality ingredients, Sunshine and Glitter’s beach gypsy sunscreen is made with eco-friendly biodegradable glitter and infused with natural antioxidants and essential nutrients. Paired with the GYPSY WANDERLUST GLITTER LOTION this collection will leave your skin feeling radiantly beautiful and festival ready.

