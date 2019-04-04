SAN DIEGO — Superhero movies are all the rage right now, but a lot of them are very similar.

"Shazam" is the new DC Comics superhero flick that tries to buck the trend by focusing on a character-driven adventure that is geared specifically toward families.

Zachary Levi from "Chuck" and Nerd HQ fame is the main character, Shazam, and he plays it to perfection!

Kelli Gillespie sat down with Levi to talk about his work with Nerd HQ at San Diego Comic-Con and what playing this superhero role meant to him.

Shazam hits theaters nationwide on April 5.

Kelli also sat down with Mark Strong, Jack Dylan Grazer and Asher Angel to talk about being young stars in the DC Universe and how family was showcased on screen during the movie.