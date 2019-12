When you're planning a party, who do you usually invite? Maybe a kookaburra, tortoise and sloth?

If you're looking to invite a true party animal, Pacific Animal Production's "Zooprize" parties bring the exotic animals right to your SoCal home. You'll learn lots of fun facts, like how sloths only use the bathroom once a week.

The parties start at $350.

ALL THE ANIMALS: Party Animals: Plan a Zooprize Party