SAN DIEGO — Head to the California Center for the Arts, Escondido to catch Zoppè Italian Family Circus: “La Nonna – Power, Beauty, Elegance!”, for a four-day residency.

Performances are on Thursday, Sept. 26 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Sept. 27 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019 at 2 p.m. & 6 p.m.; and Sunday, September 29th, 2019 at 12 p.m. & 4 p.m.

Tickets for the show are $25-$40 and are on sale online at artcenter.org or at the Center ticket office at 340 N. Escondido Blvd., Escondido, Ca