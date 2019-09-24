ESCONDIDO, Calif. — Looking for something fun and out of the ordinary to do in San Diego? Head up to Escondido to check out the Zoppè Italian Family Circus! The circus emerged from humble beginnings more than 160 years ago and has transformed itself into one of the most legendary circuses in Europe and now the United States.

Experience acrobatic feats, equestrian showmanship, canine capers and clowning in the one ring circus. The family friendly event will be in Escondido at the California Center for the Arts from September 26-29.

