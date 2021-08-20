Mortuary services burglar appears in court, asks for probation

Gates, 49, caught on surveillance tape removing valuables from home of deceased man.

EL CAJON, Calif. — A mortuary transportation worker who pleaded guilty to grand theft for burglarizing the home of a deceased Spring Valley man appeared in court Friday.

Sammy Gates was caught on surveillance video in 2020 removing items from the home of Milam Williams, 60. Gates was seen on tape using his mortuary gurney and van to remove valuables from the home on Ellenwood Circle.

The body of the deceased already had been removed from the home, but Gates showed up later, apparently using inside information he had as a mortuary services worker.

Gates entered the home and loaded up the victim's safe, a firearm, and a valuable coin collection into a van on the street.

In a plea deal, Gates, 49, recently pleaded guilty to grand theft of a firearm.

In El Cajon court on Friday, Deputy District Attorney Jack Yeh read a statement from the deceased man's brother, urging the judge to give Gates prison time.

“We will never be able to recoup the financial losses this man has caused our family,” the statement read.

“Sammy Gates has proven to lack moral and ethical behavior. His actions of burglarizing the homes of immediately deceased people are nothing less than despicable,” the statement continued.

Gates had a prior felony strike on his record but his defense attorney, Richard Katzman, successfully argued that the strike should be thrown out because the conviction was from 2004; meaning, Gates is now eligible for probation.

“During COVID, he has made every court appearance. He met with probation in a timely manner. He's been in court every time early. He’s been polite and respectful to the court,” argued Katzman.

Gates was in custody for 20 days before bailing out, according to his defense attorney.

When officers served a search warrant at Gates’ home in 2020, they found stolen property from other homes, including more than a dozen guns, collectible coins, and $80,000 in pawn shop receipts, according to the prosecutor.

“This is his full-time job, stealing from people who had recently been deceased, and pawning the belongings away,” said Yeh.

Judge Herbert Exarhos continued Gates’ sentencing until October 22. Exarhos is considering ordering Gates to wear a GPS tracking device on his ankle during a home-confinement portion of probation.

Gates’ defense attorney said his client wanted to apologize in person to the Williams family, but because of COVID relatives of the deceased were not in court.