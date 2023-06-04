Mosquito, gnat explosion expected after months of rain

Experts expect an uptick in gnats and mosquitoes this spring and summer in San Diego.

SAN DIEGO — If you're noticing more bugs buzzing around lately, you're not alone. Experts expect an uptick in gnats and mosquitoes after this year's rainy weather.

As the warmer summer months approach, be prepared to also see an explosion in mosquitoes.

The county's supervising vector ecologist, Chris Conlan, warned about an especially pesky type of mosquito we'll likely see more of.

"There's kind of a new kid on the block. We're calling it the invasive Aedes mosquitoes. The other common name is ankle biters. That's because they're smaller than other species," Conlan said.

He says this species can transmit Zika virus and other tropical diseases. The county is hiring extra seasonal technicians to help check typical sites like lagoons and creeks where mosquitoes breed. There's also things you can do to cutdown on the mosquitoes at your home.

"I'm a big time gardener so I make sure there's not standing water in any kind of containers around the yard or empty pots," said Kevin who lives in Scripps Ranc.

Dumping out standing water is exactly what's recommended.

"If you can team up with your neighbors and try to get rid of the standing water resources in your yard, it's going to do a world of good to reducing the mosquitoes in your immediate vicinity," Conlan said.

If you're going to be spending time outdoors, mosquito repellant is a good idea. Conlan also said setting a fan on or below a table can help keep mosquitoes at bay if you're sitting outside.