Mosquitoes test positive for West Nile at Los Peñasquitos Lagoon

SAN DIEGO — A batch of mosquitos recently collected from the north end of Los Penasquitos lagoon adjacent to Del Mar and parts of San Diego tested positive for West Nile Virus according to San Diego County officials.

County Environmental Health Officials are urging San Diegans to follow the “Prevent, Protect and Report” guidelines against the West Nile Virus.

West Nile is a mosquito-borne virus that causes disease in people, horses, and birds. Mosquitos become infected by biting infected birds and then can bite and infect people.

The Vector Control Program is now applying mosquito larvicide via helicopter to mosquito breeding areas that cannot be treated by hand.

This marks the first sign of this disease in mosquitos this year. So far, there are no reports of any people contracting the West Nile virus.

"I don’t think West Nile is rampant in San Diego," said Sharp Memorial's ER Dr. Keith Yablonicky.

In 2015, 55 San Diegans tested positive for the virus and six of them died.

What symptoms can you expect?

"Most are like flu symptoms: achy, you don’t want to eat, body aches, headache; things along those lines. People that are very sick could get photophobia; which causes sensitivity to light, migraines, high fever, and neck stiffness," said Dr. Yablonicky.

You can prevent mosquito breeding by dumping any items that hold water and Dr. Yablonicky says to protect yourself.

"Use Deet, bug spray, wear long clothing; covering your arms and legs is the best to be preventative," said Dr. Yablonicky.

If your mosquito bites swell up, he says it's best to apply hydrocortisone cream or take Benadryl.

Make sure window screens are secured to keep insects out.

"Last winter was pretty wet and we were fortunate with a not too hot and dry of a summer, so water supply has been higher. Last winter, there was more standing water in areas; so more places for mosquitos to replicate and we could see a wet winter again," said Dr. Yablonicky.

You can report mosquito activity by clicking here or emailing vector@sdcounty.ca.gov