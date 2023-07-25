Chula Vista motel to soon become homeless housing

The Chula Vista City Council gave the greenlight to purchase Palomar Motel, making it South Bay's first housing and safe parking initiative.

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — Chula Vista is one step closer to turning Palomar Motel into housing for people experiencing homelessness.

It's going to cost the city $7 million just to purchase it, plus another $6 million is needed to convert it.

Mayor McCann says the timing is right, because of grant money that is available to get the process going, but homeless advocates say the project is not effective.

It’s something that we have seen throughout the state and in the city of San Diego in recent years, millions of dollars from the Project Home-key Program used to purchase properties to house homeless people.

On Tuesday, the Chula Vista City Council unanimously agreed to buy the motel, a first for the south bay.

“We do now have the money and we have ARPA funds from the federal government and also home key funds from the state that we are looking to apply for,” said Mayor John McCann who pushed for the purchase.

He told CBS 8 the plans for remodeling the motel include transforming the 31 rooms into long-term housing units with a bathroom and kitchenette

It will also provide on-site supportive services, but a vetting process will be required.

“Make sure that when people come in they can get the help they need and the services they need, but also have them vetted with our homeless outreach team. We want to make sure that people are clean, they will be sober and actually be there to get the help they need.

Arguments have been raised before about Chula Vista having little services offered for the growing unsheltered population.

Recently there's also been questions surrounding the requirements of the newly opened bridge shelters and how many tiny homes are being occupied.

It's why homeless advocates are being cautious about the Palomar Motel.

Others fully oppose the project, they say the motel is already surrounded by people living on the streets and have concerns that it can add to what's already a problem.

The project will now go into negotiations and it could take 6 to 9 months for construction to start.