ENCINITAS, Calif. — The Medical Examiner on Saturday identified two of the three victims killed Friday afternoon when a bluff collapse on a beach in Leucadia, Encinitas.

Two of the three victims were identified as Julie Davis, who was 65 years old, and Anne Clave, who was 35-years-old.

Julie Davis was Annie Clave's mother. Mother and daughter were members of the Davis family, a well respected and popular family that runs a pediatric dentist practice in Encinitas.

Clave and Davis were transported to Scripps Memorial Hospital-La Jolla, where they were pronounced dead.

According to officials, the third victim was pronounced dead at the scene Friday.

The Medical Examiner has not released the identity of the third victim.

Joe Corey, who said he knew the victims, watched from afar as beachgoers and lifeguards raced towards the family members who became trapped under rocks after the bluff collapse.

"I heard sirens and saw the car coming. I thought it was a typical sting ray incident. I then noticed lifeguards were quicker than they usually go," he said.

Joe described the mother and daughter as "helpful, healthy. Just nice people, like innocent. It's hard to put words to it. It is sad, obviously, for the people and families that were affected."

Lifeguards cautioned beachgoers to remain a safe distance from the site of Friday's collapse. Some beachgoers were allowed to add to a growing tribute.

"I cried last night just thinking about how they are feeling, how they feel today. There are kids that watched their mom get taken away," said Joe.

Joe said it will be some time before the Leucadia community heals.

Experts in geology will continue assessing the coastline for any potential collapse threats.