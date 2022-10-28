San Diego County's largest parade was set to welcome thousands of people November 20 but instead is now on the backburner due to staffing and supply chain challenges

EL CAJON, Calif. — Organizers of El Cajon's annual 'Mother Goose Parade' announced Friday that the 2022 event was canceled.

San Diego County's largest parade, and a staple of generations, was set to welcome thousands of paradegoers on November 20th, but instead is now on the backburner, according to Patti Tuttle Shyrock the Executive Director and Past President of the Mother Goose Parade Association, who cited "unprecedented staffing, logistics, and supply chain challenges."

"Traditionally held the Sunday before Thanksgiving, the parade is filled with floats, bands, equestrian performers, helium and static balloons and is one of the largest community parades west of the Mississippi," according to a press release from parade organizers shared with CBS 8.

The COVID-19 pandemic previously forced the parade online in 2021, as large gatherings and events were not permitted.

"We can't thank all of our fans, supporters, sponsors, and community champions enough for their unending support of the Mother Goose Parade, and we are thrilled to start building excitement for the 2023 event," said Shyrock.

Mother Goose Parade organizers expect a successful and better parade in 2023.