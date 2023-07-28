Mother of 2 kids hit and killed on SR-78 freeway back in jail

Prosecutors said Ortiz violated her supervised release three times within the span of three weeks.

VISTA, Calif. — The mother of two children who were hit and killed on the SR-78 freeway in Vista on Father's Day is now back in jail.

Sandra Ortiz was on bail after pleading not guilty to child endangerment and DUI charges.

According to prosecutors, Ortiz violated her supervised release three times in a matter of two to three weeks. Prosecutors said Ortiz violated her release by drinking alcohol, leaving San Diego County and not charging her monitor, leaving the battery to die without her being monitored for what prosecutors are say was an extended period of time.

Emotions ran high as Ortiz was taken into custody.

Ortiz was originally arrested for DUI, gross vehicular manslaughter and child endangerment after her 10-year-old and 16-year-old got out of their car on the freeway and were hit by another car.

Now that her supervised release has been suspended by a judge, she has been taken into custody and is now on a $100,000 bond and can be transferred to an alcohol treatment facility once a bed becomes available.

“It really is a privilege to be released on your own recognizance, supervised after a serious case like this. That’s why it’s very important that the court admonish the defendant that there are strict conditions that they need to abide by to remain out on their own recognizance and if you fail to abide by those conditions, you will be remanded back to custody," Deputy DA Stephanie DeJesus said after Ortiz’s arrest.

If she is released on bail, she will have to go back to wearing the alcohol monitor because a big condition of her release is not to drink.



"The court did give her the opportunity to be back on SOR after the first two violations of her release. The court admonished her after her court date on July 10th that she is to abide by all of the conditions of her release and she failed to do that,” DeJesus said.

Ortiz was originally out on supervised release and was able to attend the funerals of her two deceased children. She was ordered to have only limited contact with her surviving 4 children.

Her next court date is set for August 1.

