Mother of San Diego 9/11 victim instrumental in creating trail linking all 3 crash sites

SAN DIEGO — Nearly 3,000 people killed, another 25,000 injured - the September 11th terrorist attacks left America in pain and our recovery has been a long road. But a 1,300-mile path is definitely a big part of the healing process. It's called the 9/11 National Memorial Trail and it connects the nation's September 11th memorial sites in New York, Washington D.C., and Shanksville, Pennsylvania.



“Personally, it's a beautiful trail,” said Debby Borza, who couldn't be prouder of the trail. Not just because she's on the board of directors, but more importantly it helps honor her daughter, Deora Bodley. The La Jolla Country Day grad was a passenger on United Flight 93.

“She loved the national parks,” Debby said. “She loved the outdoors.”

Debby believes Deora would have loved the trail. It winds through small towns with markers designed to help preserve the memory of those lost and honor the heroes of September 11th, including the first responders who risked their lives to save others.

“It's up to us to remember," said Debby. "It's up to us to talk to our children about it.”

And Debby makes it clear that you don't have to do the whole thing. In fact, her hope is that teachers will take their students to any part of the trail to help them connect to the events of that day.

“Stand on that trail and instantly be a part of history and be a part of that day... and maybe the teacher will have the students pick someone who died that day and learn a little bit about them," she said.



For Debby, this has always been what's important: Refusing to let anger and hatred toward the hijackers rule her life, instead, focusing on the heroes of that day.



She was also instrumental in getting the Flight 93 National Memorial built, which is where she spent Saturday’s 20th anniversary with other family members who lost loved ones on that plane.

“I've turned my daughter's life over to the national park service and they've taken very good care of her and her life for all of the visitors that come there,” Debby said.

A congressional bill, unanimously approved by the House, is currently headed to the Senate to federally designate the September 11th National Memorial Trail. That would effectively make it a fourth 9/11 national memorial and ensure it's around for generations to enjoy and learn about the lives taken way too soon - including Deora's.

“Just a great gal,” Debby said with a smile. “I'm just proud to be her mom.”