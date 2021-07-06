Mother of San Diego police detective killed in wrong-way crash thanks community for support

“I've never seen two people so much in love,” said Charisse Huntley. “They really brought the best out of each other. It's amazing.”

SAN DIEGO — A growing memorial outside of San Diego Police Headquarters is just one of several ways friends, family, and community members have been coming together to honor Jamie and Ryan Park. Jamie’s mother told News 8, the support means a lot during this difficult time.

Her heart is filled with pain, but Jamie Park's mother agreed to speak with News 8 to thank everyone for their amazing outpouring of support. She attended a moving vigil Sunday night that was organized by Jamie and Ryan's neighbors in Harmony Grove.

“It helped us so much and I appreciate the people that set that up for her,” Charisse said. “It's just amazing what they did and they made us feel so comfortable and so proud. So proud.”



The wrong-way driver was caught on video just moments before she collided with Jamie and Ryan's car. She was heading northbound in the southbound lanes on the I-5 in San Ysidro. Investigators believe she was speeding, giving the detectives no time to avoid the head-on collision.



Charisse said Jamie being a police officer was a perfect fit.

“She loved people and she loved helping people do the right thing and she was so brave. She's a hero," she said.

And the same holds true for her son-in-law, Ryan. Jamie and Ryan met, and started dating when they were in the police academy back in 2012. They married four years later.

“They brought out the best in each other,” Charisse said. ”So short of a lifetime. I can only imagine what the two of them would have accomplished would they have been able to go on, you know.”



The name of the driver who caused the crash hasn't been released and it's still not clear why she was going the wrong way. Investigators also haven't said if drugs or alcohol were involved.

As for Jamie and Ryan, a memorial service is still being planned. Jamie's mother promises it will be something special… just like her daughter.

“She was just a beautiful person and Ryan was the same and that's why they were together and that's why they're going to be together forever," Charisse said.