Mother of kids who died on SR-78 freeway from car crash to appear in court Thursday

SAN DIEGO — Sandra Ortiz is set to appear in court on Thursday for DUI, gross vehicular manslaughter, and child endangerment charges. This is after her 10-year-old and 16-year-old got out of their car on the freeway and were hit and killed by another car on Sunday.

Ortiz is being held on $500,000 bail.

“I wake up looking at their faces in my head,” said their father, Miguel Aguilar.

Aguilar spoke to CBS 8 about the tragedy that happened just hours after celebrating Father’s Day with his six kids and their mom, his partner of 13 years.

Aguilar received a call about a crash along the SR-78 freeway in Vista involving his family. He rushed to the scene, where he learned 10-year-old Alan and 16-year-old Amy had both died after being hit by a car.

"The hardest moments to see as a father is just to see two bodies laying there," said Aguilar.



According to investigators, Ortiz pulled over after a piece of luggage fell off their car. That's when Alan and Amy got out to retrieve it and were hit by another vehicle.



Aguilar said despite reports Ortiz told them to get the luggage, that's not the case at all.

"She seen the luggage fall off. My wife had pulled to the side. She had told my kids not to get out, but before she told them they were already off. My daughter got out of the car and my son followed her after. My wife has nothing to do with it. It is not her fault. She has nothing but love for her kids and right now she's in a place where she's alone and I wish I could be with her," said Aguilar.

Regarding the DUI charge, Aguilar does not believe Ortiz was under the influence.