SAN DIEGO — A police officer was injured Tuesday while helping arrest a woman who allegedly became upset and belligerent after getting a parking ticket in Mission Bay Park.

San Diego police were notified shortly after 8:30 a.m. that a motorist was disputing a citation given her by a park ranger for parking her motor home illegally in a grassy area off the 3100 block of Mission Bay Drive, Public Affairs Officer Billy Hernandez said.

When patrol personnel arrived, the woman, whose name was not immediately available, was uncooperative with them, according to Hernandez.

"She refused to sign the citation,'' he said. "So at that point, officers attempted to take her into custody.''

Following a struggle, the officers were able to subdue and arrest the woman. One of the personnel suffered a knee injury of unknown severity during the scuffle and was taken to a hospital by a fellow officer.

Police transported the suspect for evaluation of a complaint of arm pain before taking her to Las Colinas women's jail in Santee, Hernandez said.