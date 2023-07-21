Motorcyclist killed in Bonita after losing control, falling 110 feet off SR-125 bridge

A motorcyclist accused of lane-splitting was killed after plummeting over 100 feet off a southbound SR-125 bridge over Bonita, according to CHP.

BONITA, Calif. — A motorcyclist was killed Friday afternoon after striking the guard wall of southbound SR-125 in Bonita and plummeting approximately 110 feet off the bridge.

California Highway Patrol received reports around 1:38 p.m. from a woman driving in southbound lanes of State Route 125 through Bonita, that a motorcyclist who attempted to pass her in the center divide lost control and "flew off the bridge."

CHP later confirmed that the male motorcyclist was traveling eastbound on SR-54 on a Honda motorcycle transitioning to southbound SR-125. The rider was ejected and fell approximately 110 feet from the overpass into the brush below.

A Batallion Chief with Bonita-Sunnyside Fire Protection District arrived on the scene where the motorcyclist reportedly landed after being ejected from SR-125, and located the rider near the Bonita Golf course.

CHP later confirmed that the rider sustained major injuries and succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

California Highway Patrol blocked one of two southbound lanes of SR-125 while authorities conducted their investigation.

Though California law states "lane-splitting" is legal, using the center-divide, or shoulder of a freeway is illegal unless a mechanical or medical emergency is being experienced, or unless directed by law enforcement.

The cause of this collision and sequence of events are still under investigation by the California Highway Patrol (CHP) San Diego Area. The rider was the sole occupant of the motorcycle. Drugs/and or alcohol are unknown and are pending a toxicology report from the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s office.

The name of the deceased was withheld pending notification of the next of kin.