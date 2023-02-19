Motorcyclist killed in Ocean Beach after crashing into tree

SAN DIEGO — Several thoroughfares were shut down in Ocean Beach Sunday evening while San Diego police investigated how a motorcyclist wound up dead after crashing into a tree.
San Diego Fire-Rescue Department was called to respond around 4:04 p.m. to the 2600 block of Sunset Cliffs Boulevard following reports of a major crash.
San Diego police said they received a call stating a motorcyclist lost control, struck a curb, then hit a tree.
The motorcyclist was pronounced dead on the site of the crash, according to San Diego police.
Video from the scene showed significant backup on the westbound Interstate 8 off-ramp to Sunset Cliffs Boulevard in both directions and San Diego police talking to a possible witness of the crash. It's unknown if any other vehicles were involved in the crash.
California Highway Patrol issued a SigAlert around 4:43 p.m., citing "traffic backed up in all directions," but the SigAlert was later cleared from CHP's reporting log at 5:17 p.m.
A separate motorcyclist was killed two months before this crash in the area after failing to slow down his approach while exiting Interstate 8 at Sunset Cliffs Boulevard near Nimitz Boulevard.
The identity of the motorcyclist killed in the crash is unknown at this point in the investigation.
