x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Motorcyclist killed in Ocean Beach after crashing into tree

Several thoroughfares were shut down in Ocean Beach while San Diego police investigated how a motorcyclist wound up dead after crashing into a tree.
Credit: CBS 8

SAN DIEGO — Several thoroughfares were shut down in Ocean Beach Sunday evening while San Diego police investigated how a motorcyclist wound up dead after crashing into a tree.

San Diego Fire-Rescue Department was called to respond around 4:04 p.m. to the 2600 block of Sunset Cliffs Boulevard following reports of a major crash.

San Diego police said they received a call stating a motorcyclist lost control, struck a curb, then hit a tree.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead on the site of the crash, according to San Diego police.

Video from the scene showed significant backup on the westbound Interstate 8 off-ramp to Sunset Cliffs Boulevard in both directions and San Diego police talking to a possible witness of the crash. It's unknown if any other vehicles were involved in the crash.

California Highway Patrol issued a SigAlert around 4:43 p.m., citing "traffic backed up in all directions," but the SigAlert was later cleared from CHP's reporting log at 5:17 p.m.

A separate motorcyclist was killed two months before this crash in the area after failing to slow down his approach while exiting Interstate 8 at Sunset Cliffs Boulevard near Nimitz Boulevard.

The identity of the motorcyclist killed in the crash is unknown at this point in the investigation.

WATCH RELATED: CHP motorcycle officer seriously injured in Escondido crash (2021)

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Holocaust survivor Rose Schindlerlaid to rest in San Diego at 93

Before You Leave, Check This Out