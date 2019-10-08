SAN DIEGO — People who often use the Lake Hodges Coast to Crest Trail expressed shock Friday after learning one of their own was shot and had his mountain bike stolen on Monday, near Interstate-15 underpass portion of the trail.

The victim said as he was riding east when a man jumped out from behind some rocks, pointed a handgun at him and demanded his bike. He then fired four shots, hitting the victim at least once in the hand.

According to the San Diego Police Department, once the victim was shot, he jumped off his bike. The gunman then took the bike and fled.

Susie Murphy, who is the Executive Director of the San Diego Mountain Biking Association, spoke with the 37-year-old victim, who does not want to be identified.

According to Murphy, the victim was in pain but is recovering and feeling better.

"It's pretty unusual. [A] very unusual incident for something like this,” she said.

Murphy also said the story has sparked both fear and outrage on the San Diego Mountain Biking Association's Facebook page.

One person wrote: “Anyone who would pull the trigger to steal a bike [is] beyond crazy.”

The stolen bike is reportedly an orange Niner.

"From the descriptions I have, it seemed relatively new. I would say it retails for around $3,000, maybe more,” explained Murphy.

Moving forward, Murphy offers this advice: "Keep an eye out for each other."

The suspect is described as 6’2, thin and wearing all black. His race is unknown. So far, no arrests have been made.