'Movement BE' youth center gets a new home

With summer camps in swing, one youth program was in need of a new space for creative arts and got one thanks to a grant from the San Diego Unified School District.

SAN DIEGO — Before Movement BE had a building they had to conduct their creative program within a small office space, and now they have much more room to be expressive.

Encouraging students through spoken word, Movement BE founder and CEO Nate Howard shouted, "When I say movement you say be, Movement be, Movement be!"

One by one, students stood up to recite poems they recently wrote. One girl named Echo said, “I am trapped because I don't feel where I want to be or how I want to get there."

The nonprofit Movement BE helps youth tell stories through poetry and creative writing. This summer youth program won a grant from the San Diego Unified School District, but never had enough room.

"Most of our workshops were out in the school, but now that we have a center we can bring the kids to us and do workshops inside our space,” Howard said.

Howard said he found its new location on Craigslist in San Diego’s College Area at El Cajon Boulevard and 68th St. in a former title and payday loans building.

"We’re turning something that did predatory lending into a youth center, where we can actually build wealth, you know in the minds of these young people,” Howard said.

The middle and high school students get creative using their laptops and tablets and designed their own avatar while creating impressive artwork.

"I love it because it is so inspirational, and it just teaches us how to be brave entrepreneurs, Like BE,” said 11-year-old Chera Boyd, who is going into the sixth grade.

‘BE’ stands for Brave Entrepreneur, and the program’s summer session is titled "hip-hop and pizza.” It is held every Thursday and Saturday from noon until 3 p.m.

"I wish it was offered more, and it is worth the 30-minute drive for us from Mira Mesa. After the class is done my daughter talked about it for like days, she said she couldn't wait for the next class,” said parent Christie Boyd.

Howard leads the program, and is a professional poet himself having recorded songs with rap artists Ty Dolla $ign and Kendrick Lamar.

From the mind to the microphone, Movement BE motivates storytelling and the organization has the mantra: "Tell your story before they do.”

Movement BE plans to put on a showcase in August for all the artwork and poetry the kids created.