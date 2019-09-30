ENCINITAS, Calif. — A blaze broke out Monday morning and damaged a restaurant in Encinitas.



The non-injury fire was reported around 12:15 a.m. at the Mozy Cafe off North Coast Highway 101, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.



At least one nearby structure was evacuated due to the close proximity of the incident. It is unknown at this time if any other structures have been damaged.

California Highway Patrol issued a Sig Alert for the area. The cause of the blaze is under investigation.