MPOX cases are trending down across the county

SAN DIEGO — Monkeypox cases continue to fall across San Diego County. Public health officials say vaccines and public outreach have helped slow the spread of cases.

SAN DIEGO — Monkeypox cases continue to fall across San Diego County. Public health officials say vaccines and public outreach have helped slow the spread of cases.

The latest data from the county shows MPOX case counts are trending down, Currently, there are 387 cases in San Diego county.

Dr. Wilma Wooten, M.D., M.PH., county public health officer, says the current epidemiology curve shows cases started to go down starting in August.

"I’m hopeful that we will continue to see this downward decline in our number of cases. And we really feel like this is due to the fact that we’ve had great outreach and education in collaboration with our community partners and the fact that we have vaccines," said Wooten.

Dr. Wooten says more supply of the vaccine is available and demand for it remains high.

Men, and predominantly gay and bisexual men are among the group most impacted and are the individuals who remain most at risk.

Wooten says just because cases are trending in the right direction, doesn’t mean you should let your guard down. And she’s encouraging those at risk to get vaccinated against MPOX.

The county is offering vaccinations at County Public Health Centers and more than 20 other clinics.

For a complete list to all locations, click here