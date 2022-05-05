MTS breaks ground on first overhead bus charging station in San Diego County

City leaders say the project is apart of the effort to make the city more “green.” MTS hopes to accomplish a goal of creating a bus fleet with zero emissions by 2040

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — On Thursday, the Metropolitan Transit System broke ground on its first large-scale overhead bus charging system in San Diego. City leaders say the project is apart of the effort to make the city more “green.”

The electric charging station will help charge the 12 electric buses that were recently purchased by San Diego MTS. The all electric buses service the South Bay Iris Rapid Route which will be the first bus route in the San Diego region to be 100 percent electric.

MTS Board Chair and Chair of the Board of Supervisors, Nathan Fletcher said the charging station is a huge leap forward towards a greener future, environmental justice, sustainability and better air quality.