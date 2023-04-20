Metropolitan Transit System officials don't agree who should replace Nathan Fletcher as Board Chair

For the next month, City Council Member Stephen Whitburn will remain the acting chair of the Metropolitan Transit System.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — More fallout following the sexual assault allegations surrounding Supervisor Nathan Fletcher - The MTS Board failed to fill his seat and appoint a new chair on Thursday.

"We will work on the investigation, get the facts out to the public, restore trust, and simultaneously continue with the work of MTS," Whitburn said.

Whitburn has support, including El Cajon Councilman Steve Goble and La Mesa City Council Member Patricia Dillard.

"It is time for someone new, someone fresh. Representation matters," Marcus Bush said, who sits on the Board.

The scandal involves former MTS Chair and current County Board Supervisor Nathan Fletcher. A former MTS employee is accusing him of sexual assault and harassment - she also claims MTS retaliated and fired her for coming forward. Fletcher and MTS have denied those allegations.

As the board tries to get the agency's focus back on track, an independent investigation into the accusations is also moving forward.

The Oppenheimer Investigations Group is now tasked with figuring out what may have happened.

"The Board intends to make those findings public," Whitburn added.

The next vote will happen on May 18th. The new chair will serve the remainder of the year.